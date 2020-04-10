Home

James F. Nicoll


1928 - 2020
James F. Nicoll Obituary
James F. Nicoll passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 91.

He was born on May 22nd, 1928 in Elgin IL. to Gertrude M (Zierk) and James T. Nicoll.

A 1946 graduate of Elgin High School, Jim later attended the American Conservatory of Music. He was a member of the Elgin Symphony and several dance bands, touring nationally as a jazz violinist. Following his time playing, he went into business selling organs for several prominent companies. Additionally, since 1991, he has been the organist for the Elgin Masonic Lodge, #117AF & AM, and a member of Scottish Rite and Medinah Shriners. In 1963, Jim married Charlotte Jewell. Their only daughter, Darcie Lee was born on Jan. 7th 1965; she passed away on Feb. 2nd, 1972. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Jewell Nicoll and daughter, Darcie Lee Nicoll. Survivors include: Brother-in-Law, Gail Meintzer (nee Neva), four nieces and two nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He is survived by his cousins; June Nicoll and Gary Nohl, both of Elgin. A private service will be held this week. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Masonic Children's Hospital of Chicago. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 10, 2020
