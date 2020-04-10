|
James F. Nicoll passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 91.
He was born on May 22nd, 1928 in Elgin IL. to Gertrude M (Zierk) and James T. Nicoll.
A 1946 graduate of Elgin High School, Jim later attended the American Conservatory of Music. He was a member of the Elgin Symphony and several dance bands, touring nationally as a jazz violinist. Following his time playing, he went into business selling organs for several prominent companies. Additionally, since 1991, he has been the organist for the Elgin Masonic Lodge, #117AF & AM, and a member of Scottish Rite and Medinah Shriners. In 1963, Jim married Charlotte Jewell. Their only daughter, Darcie Lee was born on Jan. 7th 1965; she passed away on Feb. 2nd, 1972. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Jewell Nicoll and daughter, Darcie Lee Nicoll. Survivors include: Brother-in-Law, Gail Meintzer (nee Neva), four nieces and two nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He is survived by his cousins; June Nicoll and Gary Nohl, both of Elgin. A private service will be held this week. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Masonic Children's Hospital of Chicago. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Apr. 10, 2020