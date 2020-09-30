1/
James Frank Wind Jr.
James (Jim) Frank Wind Jr. died peacefully on September 22, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veteran's Home. Jim was proud to be an Army Veteran who served his country 1969-1977. He remained an avid student and hobbyist of military history his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his father James "Frank" Wind Sr. and mother Lola Louise Robinson Wind of South Elgin, IL. His wife of 49 years, Adelaide Zachary Wind survives and resides at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins MS. He is survived by his sister, Linda Wind Slinko of Las Vegas NV, his three children Carsten (Chris) F. Wind living abroad, Michael Colmen of Peoria IL, Cynthia Wind Fanning of Ft. Campbell Ky, and two grandchildren Caitlin and Erin Wind.

Jim had many certifications and specialties. He graduated from the George Washington University and the Defense Languages Institute at the Presidio in Monterey CA. He was certified by The American Society for Quality Control (ASQC) as a Certified Quality Engineer, a Certified Quality Auditor, and ISO-9000 Auditor. He was one of the founders of the Customer-Supplier Division in ASQC. Jim had several articles published in trade magazines for quality management. He worked for many companies in this country and others, retiring from Yorzu in Vicksburg, MS. Jim worked in China for many years and never lost his love for the people and culture of China.

In place of flowers, please send memorials to the American Legion (https://www.legion.org/donate/memorials) or Southern Care Hospice, 4700 Hardy St Ste Y, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.

Virtual Life Celebration: Moore Funeral Home, Hattiesburg, MS at 9 am on Oct 1, 2020. Moorefuneralhomeservices.com


Published in Courier News on Sep. 30, 2020.
