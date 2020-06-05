James (Jim) Boynton, age 63, passed away May 25, 2020 at his home in Elgin, IL. Jim was born August 14, 1957 and spent his life mastering the art of high quality custom heat transfers for customers such as Ridell, Disney World and Harrah's Casino. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and never took for granted the small things, which were what he believed made life so beautiful and worth cherishing. To name a few, he loved chili cheese dogs from his favorite fast food restaurant Jester's, playing catch on lunch breaks and binge watching Pete Fountain and Johnny Carson videos on YouTube. He was a skilled golfer, bowler, a gifted artist and a talented musician. Jim is survived by his daughter, Elle; sons, Taylor, Aaron and Ian; and grandson, Gavin. If inclined, donations can be made in Jim's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Courier News on Jun. 5, 2020.