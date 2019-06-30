Jane Robinson passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 79, at the Rosewood Care Center in Elgin, also under the care of Rainbow Hospice & Palliative Care.



Born January 5, 1940 to Lester and Ethel (Haddeman) Wold in Plum City, WI she was raised by her grandparents in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1958.



Jane is survived by husband, Mike. Daughters, Judi Lloyd, Trudi Cook, Beverli (James) Carlton, and Becca (Dwayne) Cain. Mother-In-Law, Janet Robinson, Brother-In-Law, Jon (Joni) Robinson. Grandchildren: Robby (Jordon), Brittney (Dave), Lindsey (Cory), Scott (Christa), Jacquelyn (Zach), Julie (Jeremy), Laura (Roger), Jamie and Samantha (Ethan). Brothers: Larry (Deb), Bill (Adeline), Barry (Sandy), Carl (Debbie) and Cecil (Kathy), Great Grandmother of 14, as well as, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jane retired from the Kane County Diagnostic Center in 2010. She was a card player, bowler, loved to sew and crochet. Jane loved spending time with family and friends and ducks. She was a past Senior Region of the Moose Lodge.



The family would like to thank Rosewood Care Center and Rainbow Hospice for their care of our Mom.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mooseheart, www.mooseheart.org.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St Charles Moose Family Center, Rt. 38, St. Charles, IL from 2 – 5 pm.



A celebration of Jane's life will also be held this Fall in Eau Claire, WI. Published in the Elgin Courier News on June 30, 2019