Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Christ
815 S. Concord Rd
Oconomowoc, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Christ
815 S. Concord Rd
Oconomowoc, WI
View Map
1926 - 2019
Janet Marshall Obituary
Janet Marshall of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin joined the heavenly orchestra Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Born March 22, 1926 in Elgin, Illinois to James and Beulah (Foster) Stewart, Janet developed a great love of the cello through her dear cousin Wenonah Smailes.

Janet earned music degrees at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois before accepting a teaching position at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. It was here that she met Robert Marshall who would be her husband for 58 years.

Together they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where they both taught music at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Janet also played her cello in the Omaha Symphony and acquired a large group of private cello students.

In 1969 the family moved to Wheaton, Illinois where Janet continued working with private students while teaching cello at Wheaton College and playing with the College of DuPage and the Elgin Symphony Orchestras.

Janet and Bob moved to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin after retirement where they enjoyed spending time with family. Janet continued her private studio, teaching hundreds of young cellists over the years.

Janet loved sharing her joy of music, especially playing the Messiah (Handel). Summer's at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan were the highlight of her years. She enjoyed special musical performances at IAA, visits from family and friends and perfected the art of baking the most delicious Michigan cherry pies!

Preceded in death by her husband Robert, Janet is survived by her sister Ruth Ballje, her children; Lori Marshall (Brian Samuels), Jeff (Vickie) Marshall , John (Lynne) Marshall, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at First Congregational Church of Christ 815 S. Concord Rd. in Oconomowoc, WI from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Entombment will follow at LaBelle Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Marshall Music Scholarship at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Nebraska

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home Oconomowoc, WI (262)567-4459
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Nov. 10, 2019
