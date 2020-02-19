|
|
Jean Marie Miller
Died: February 15, 2020
Jean Marie (Abraham) Miller, age 80, of Huntley, IL (formerly of Elgin, IL) bravely fought cancer for over 4 years. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Journeycare Center in Barrington, IL. She was born September 26, 1939 in Elgin, IL to her parents, George and Grace Abraham.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Glenn Michael Miller.
Jean lived most of her life in Elgin, IL. She graduated from St Edward Catholic High School in 1957 and earned her BA in education from Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn, in 1962. Jean was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed family time together and always supported her children at school and sporting events. Jean was an avid sports fan, especially University of Michigan football, after living on the campus for the first few years of marriage. She was involved in the Church, including the Women's Club and counting the collection at St. Thomas More Church in Elgin, IL, and a retreat leader for "Christ Renews his Parish" at St. Mary's in Huntley, IL. When her children were older, Jean worked as a bank teller and bookkeeper. She also enjoyed spending time on Hilton Head Island, going on cruises, and traveling to Europe and Hawaii.
Jean moved to Del Webb in Huntley, IL in 1999. Her husband, Glenn, died later that year. She spent the last 20 years enjoying her family and friends (especially her grandchildren!). She maintained childhood friendships and made many new connections through the years. Jean had a deep inner strength that allowed her to maintain her independence up to her last month.
Jean is survived by her loving children: Susan (Henry) Zeisel of Naperville, IL, Mark (Sheila) Miller of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Theresa (Glenn) Campbell of Winnebago, IL; beloved grandchildren: Matthew (Anna) and Michael Messel, Amanda and Kelly Zeisel, and Nathaniel and Amy Campbell; and a great-grandchild: Owen Messel. She is further survived by her siblings: Grace Anne (Robert) Phelps, George Abraham, and Mary Kay (Donald) Brisch.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 from 4pm to 8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142. Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10am on Saturday, February 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 S. 8th St, West Dundee, IL 60118.
If desired, please donate to the , Journeycare in Barrington, IL, or St. Mary's Church in memory of Jean Miller.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020