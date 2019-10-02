|
Jeffrey H. Giertz, 65, of East Dundee passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Highland Oaks, Elgin. He was born December 27, 1953 in Elgin the son of Harrison L. and Dorris Haas Giertz. He had been a resident of the Elgin area all of his life and was a graduate of Larkin High School in 1972. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Marines and was the owner of River Valley Land Improvement before retiring. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Hampshire. He was a member of the Elgin Riverside Club where he was Man of The Year in 2000. He was a member of Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers for 45 years. Surviving are his mother, Dorris of Elgin, 2 children, Russell and Rebecca Giertz, longtime partner and mother of his children, Christine, sister, Joni Sue (Timothy) Koertgen, niece, Sara Jo Koertgen and step-son, Eric Reiser as well as many countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harrison in 2006 and his brother, Bradley in 2013. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Hampshire. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery, Hampshire, Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials be given to Highland Oaks or JourneyCare Hospice Foundation. For information call 847-741-8800 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 2, 2019