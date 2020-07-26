Joanne Harlan (née Ruxton), age 89, of Carpentersville, after a brief illness passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James (1981). Loving mother of Leslie Williams, Vicki Monnie, Alexandria Harlan, Michael Harlan, Kathy Schmidt and the late Audrianna Harlan. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 15. Retired employee of Jewel (Carpentersville and Algonquin) for 28yrs. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to WTTW/PBS.



Please join us to celebrate a life well lived when it is safe for family and friends to once again gather together.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store