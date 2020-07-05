Joella Kay "Jody" McWilliams died at her home in Roscoe, IL on May 29th surrounded by family after a 23-year battle with cancer. She was 62.



Jody was born on October 17, 1957 in Elgin, Illinois to Donald and Marilyn Fink. She attended Elgin schools before graduating from Kirkland, Hiawatha in 1976. Jody was an avid runner, completing multiple marathons. She also enjoyed horseback riding. She worked as an RN for more than 20 years in Rockford, IL, Janesville, WI, and Beloit, WI.



For most of her life she enjoyed spending summertime at "the lake" with family in Palmyra, WI. Jody loved family above all. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and she was close with all eleven of her grandkids, who adored their "Grandma Jody." She was known for hosting pool parties for the grandkids and family gatherings at her Roscoe home.



Jody is survived by her husband Gary McWilliams of Roscoe, IL and four sons: Bryan McWilliams of Rockford, IL; Gary (Tavia) Paris of Elburn, IL; Cavan (Erin) Spedding of Byron, IL; and Brett (Stefanie) McWilliams of Salt Lake City, UT; her grandchildren: Tristan, Addyson, and Kirsten McWilliams; Guiliana, Gianni, Genevieve, Gemma, and Genessa Paris; Avelynn and Irelynn Spedding; her mother, Marilyn Fink, of Beloit, WI and five siblings: Kim Bascom of Marana, AZ; Melanie Crosby of Marana AZ, Valli Helfvogt of Beloit, WI; Connon Fink of Farmersville, TX; and Chris Fink of Beloit, WI and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, her brother Donald Fink, and her granddaughter Courtney Lindstrom.



A celebration of life open house for Joella will be held at Williams Tree Farm at 4661 Yale Bridge Rd, Rockton, IL on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the UW Madison Breast Cancer Center.





