John S. Wise Obituary
John S. Wise, 73 of Huntley, died peacefully, June 5, 2019He was born May 24, 1946 the son of Samuel J. and Ruth Wise. He worked as an Interior designer and later ran the family shoe business. He enjoyed playing the organ, gardening and had a great passion for Roman and Greek mythology. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his sister Sue Feikema, brother Jeff Wise and by his nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Liz, Tami, Samuel , Derrick and Jacob.Per John's wishes there will be no public services, the family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on June 9, 2019
