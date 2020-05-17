Jon Joseph Przeniczny
1964 - 2020
Jon Joseph Przeniczny, 55, of Elgin IL passed away May 9, 2020. Born in Des Plaines June 4, 1964 to the late Edward and Teressa Przeniczny. Jon was the beloved brother of Elaine (Lawrence) Adukiewicz, Thomas Przeniczny, Gerard (Holly) Przeniczny and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Edward Przeniczny and Peter Przeniczny and his sister and brother-in-law Eileen (Justin) Gornaik. Jon was an active member of St Thomas Moore Catholic Church for many years. He had a kind and generous heart and was always willing to help anyone when they needed it. Jon enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by many. Services for Jon J. Przeniczny will be held privately. Interment Dundee Township Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dundee Funeral Home, please visit our website to sign the guestbook dundeefh.com


Published in Courier News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

