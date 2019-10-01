|
|
Josey (Pratt) Chaney - born May 17, 1937 in Nace, VA, grew up in Great Bridge/Chesapeake, VA.
Passed away in Savannah, GA on September 28,2019. After living 45 years in Elgin IL, (member of First United Methodist Church of Elgin) she and husband of 60 years Bill have been living in Douglas, GA for the past 8 years near Bill's family.
She and Bill have two children - son Mike (Nancy) Chaney of Warr Acres, OK and daughter Lesley (Mike) Pelka of Brownsburg, VA. She has 6 Grandchildren: Melissa (Dillon)Chaney Pieffer, Ryan (Jackie) Chaney, Bryan (Kalah) Pelka , Michelle Pelka, Casey Greggs, Perry (Lesley) Greggs. 8 Great grandchildren: Rex, Molly,Jack & Ella Pieffer ; Lily Pelka; Ryann Chaney, Cameron & Caitlin Ackley.
She has three surviving sisters - Sis (Rodger) Parker, Dickie (Ralph) Kendrick & Nancy Pratt, and two sister in-laws Doris & Gail Pratt all of Great Bridge, VA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
She is preceded in death by her mother Clyde Cora (Harry) Moffatt & father Lincoln Henry (Jessie) Pratt & her four brothers and two sisters in-law Norman (Blanche) ,Bud (Jean), Marvin & Linky Pratt.
Josey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. By living with an open, loving heart coupled with her service to others and commitment to her faith, she made wonderful memories with her family that has helped shaped them all into the strong loving individuals they are today. She will be very much missed, but never forgotten.
No arrangements have been made at this time. Some future function will be planned to allow her family and friends to celebrate her life.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 1, 2019