Judith Ann Anderson Cooke, age 76 of Whispering Pines passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Judith was born on July 1, 1943 to the late Eugene Anderson and Kittie Belle Starks Anderson. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution. Judith retired with nearly 38 years of service to the banking industry. She enjoyed visiting Disney World and also visiting Casino's to play her favorite slot machines. Judith was an avid sports fan and enjoyed Nascar racing and pro basketball and football. She enjoyed sweets and the bakery.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Wendt and husband Gregory of Madison, Wisconsin; two stepsons: Steven Cooke and wife Jill of Culpeper, VA and Ross Cooke and wife Meghan of Pinehurst, NC; her nephew, Geoffrey Wendt and wife Kimberley of Scottsdale, AZ; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 3 great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 15, 2019