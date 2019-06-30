|
June B. Ekman, 90, of Elgin passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born April 21, 1929 in rural McHenry Co., IL the daughter of Alrick G. "Al" and Roberta Lee Ekman. She had been a resident of Elgin since 1947 and was employed by Simpson Electric and then retiring from Houghton Mifflin Co. She enjoyed gardening, birds, dogs, letter writing, taking pictures, travel and mostly her many good friends.
Surviving are her sister, Eunice Milich, nieces and nephew, Linda (Tim) Neely, Richard Douglas, Cindie (Eduardo) Medina, Donna (Charles) Peters, 2 great nieces, 1 great nephew, 2 great great nieces and 2 great great nephews, several cousins and a host of friends with the Senior Center in Elgin.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Private family burial will be on Tuesday at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on June 30, 2019