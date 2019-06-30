Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Ekman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June B. Ekman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June B. Ekman Obituary
June B. Ekman, 90, of Elgin passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born April 21, 1929 in rural McHenry Co., IL the daughter of Alrick G. "Al" and Roberta Lee Ekman. She had been a resident of Elgin since 1947 and was employed by Simpson Electric and then retiring from Houghton Mifflin Co. She enjoyed gardening, birds, dogs, letter writing, taking pictures, travel and mostly her many good friends.

Surviving are her sister, Eunice Milich, nieces and nephew, Linda (Tim) Neely, Richard Douglas, Cindie (Eduardo) Medina, Donna (Charles) Peters, 2 great nieces, 1 great nephew, 2 great great nieces and 2 great great nephews, several cousins and a host of friends with the Senior Center in Elgin.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Private family burial will be on Tuesday at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now