1/
June Marie Boeckh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Marie Boeckh, 95, of South Elgin, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born in Polo, Illinois, the daughter of Willard and Viola (Everly) Gilbert. She is survived by her children, Steven (Georgann) Vehmeier, Diane (Larry) Vicars, and Amy Gardner, her grandchildren, Eric, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Brandon, and Bradley, four great grandchildren, a brother, Bill (Sherri) Gilbert and nine nieces and nephews.

June enjoyed spending time with her family, writing letters, crocheting rugs, reading, and buying and selling antiques and collectibles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Boeckh, her parents, a sister, Elaine Mount, and a brother, Donald Gilbert.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a celebration of her life will be held in the future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved