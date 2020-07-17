June Marie Boeckh, 95, of South Elgin, passed away July 8, 2020. She was born in Polo, Illinois, the daughter of Willard and Viola (Everly) Gilbert. She is survived by her children, Steven (Georgann) Vehmeier, Diane (Larry) Vicars, and Amy Gardner, her grandchildren, Eric, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Brandon, and Bradley, four great grandchildren, a brother, Bill (Sherri) Gilbert and nine nieces and nephews.



June enjoyed spending time with her family, writing letters, crocheting rugs, reading, and buying and selling antiques and collectibles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Boeckh, her parents, a sister, Elaine Mount, and a brother, Donald Gilbert.



Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a celebration of her life will be held in the future.





