I am so heartbroken. Kathy was always so kind to me in the newsroom. We worked together for awhile, and I learned of her generous and kind heart. I was amazed at her patience and understanding of others. I also was taken by the love she and John shared. She was truly in love. AND she and John were SIU grads like me. We had a shared history. I always have thought of them as mentors. Thank you, Kathy for being my friend. Heather Pfundstein

Heather H Pfundstein

