Kenneth L. " Ken " Lanners, age 69, of Elgin passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Ken was born on August 29, 1949 in Chicago and was the son of the late Felix & Harriett Lanners. He was a resident of the Carpentersville Dundee and Elgin area for most of his life and a 1967 graduate of Irving Crown High School. Most of Ken's professional career was spent in sales in the advertising industry. For over 20 years, he was a loyal and valued employee of VALPAK. He was a longtime member of the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce and a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. He also was a volunteer with First United Methodist Church Soup-Kettle Kitchen in Elgin. Ken was a loving and devoted husband, dad and grandpa. He was his family's rock. Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years; Suzanne "Sue" (nee Wolter). Their loving daughters; Tracy (Andy) Bucaro and Rebecca (Todd) Woodyatt. Ken was also the loving "Pops" of Anthony, Luke, Matthew, Travis and Kendall. Other survivors include his brother; Jack Lanners and sisters; Patricia Carnes, Janet Bush and Bonnie Jones as well as many nieces, nephews and countless good and faithful friends. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers; Nicholas and Jerry and his brother-in-law; Dick Carnes. Family and friends will gather for Funeral Services on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, East Dundee with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday from 4-8 P.M. and again on Thursday morning at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Soup Kettle Kitchen 216 E. Highland Ave. Elgin IL 60120.