Kimberly Sue (Warren) St. Louis, age 50, beloved sister and mother, passed away peacefully at South Elgin Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on March 8, 2019. The youngest of four children born to John T. Warren and the late JoAnn (South) Warren January 4, 1969 in Flint, MI. A 40 year resident of Elgin, Kim attended Elgin High School and worked many years as a clerk for Osco Drug and Meijer of Elgin. Kim is survived by her daughter Jennifer St. Louis of Cambria IL. She is also survived by her sisters Tonna (Charlie) Holtz of Carpentersville and Beth Warren of Elgin, and a brother John (Patty) Warren of Ingleside. Also survived by her nieces and nephews Kaylie (Souri) Nouvong, John Scott Warren Jr., Michelle (Ryan) McNeilly, Carol (Lawrence) Mortimer, and Jeff Cukla, and her great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers who shared their special gifts and love that contributed to Kim's well-being and happiness over the last several years – especially those at Association for Individual Development, South Elgin Rehabilitation and JourneyCare. To know Kim was to know a truly kind, generous and loving heart. Family, friends and others whose lives have been touched by her are invited to join the family in a celebration of her life. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 P.M., Monday, March 11 at Laird Funeral Home, 120 S. Third St, (Corner of Third and Oregon) West Dundee, IL. Interment will be at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For further information 847-836-8770 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 10, 2019