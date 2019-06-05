Resources More Obituaries for La Spinker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? La Mont E. Spinker

Obituary Condolences Flowers La Mont Edward Spinker, 78, of Rockford, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, better known as Monte, was called by our Lord and Savior June 3, 2019. He passed surrounded by the love of his family after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born January 3, 1941 in West Dundee, IL, the son of Frank and Anna Marie Spinker. He was a baptized child of God. He graduated from Dundee Community High School in 1959. After high school, he worked at Kinney Shoes, leaving there to work for Sears & Roebuck. He went on to work as a Sales Representative for Prudential Financial Services. After 26 years of service, he retired from Prudential in 1996. In 1998, he and his wife, Linda moved to Gun Barrel City, TX where they started their own business, Creative Carvings by Monte. Monte was a Master Woodcarver, carving numerous things, duck decoys, birds, crosses, Santas, etc. However, he was best known for his wonderful face birdhouse creations. He and his wife traveled the country doing fine art and craft shows. Monte had a wonderful sense of humor, which showed in all his creations. He always felt blessed by God to share his talents and bring smiles to many people whose lives he touched. While in Texas, Monte and his wife were members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Monte served as an Elder and Chaired the Long Range Planning Committee, along with serving in many other areas. He was inspired by God's love to begin an outreach through the church to feed anyone who was alone or in need a full Thanksgiving Day meal. After suffering his second heart attack in 2006, he decided to carve Jesus' Crucifixion. It stands nearly 6' tall and remains hanging in the church in Texas to this day. Monte always felt humbled by the talents God blessed him with and felt the need to give back to Him. It was always inspiring to hear him talk of this project of love, and the great emotion he felt when putting the nails into Jesus' hands and feet. As Monte's health began to fail, he and Linda made the decision to return to Rockford, IL to be closer to family. They returned to Rockford in November, 2015. They are currently members of Christ the Rock Lutheran Church. Monte loved being part of his church, but his health prevented him from being able to help in any capacity. This was very sad and humbling for him to be unable to take part in church activities. He always looked forward to Pastor Jacob Heine's home visits. Monte enjoyed many activities, fishing, hunting, gardening, etc. He enjoyed God's remarkable creation. He loved working in his wood shop, creating beautiful masterpieces.Monte felt blessed by God to be married to his beloved wife, Linda. He is also survived by his dear children, his son, Timothy (Sandy) Spinker of Winnebago; daughter, Deborah (Mel) Acosta of Rockford; step-daughter, Melinda (Tony) Tellone of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Jordan (Brookelynn), Kathryn, Brooke, Alexis, Alaina, Andrew, Carter; one great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Shirley Burt; brothers, Michael (Kerri) Spinker, Richard (Anita) Spinker; along with many other family members. God filled Monte's life with the blessings of family and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Frank.Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in Christ the Rock Lutheran Church, 8330 Newburg Rd., Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family to be used in Monte's name at a later date. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family to share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries