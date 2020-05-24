Laurel Susan Bault, 62, of Elgin, Illinois passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1957 in Champaign, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd James and Mae (Hall) McKenzie. She and her twin sister, Mary, were baptized at First United Methodist Church, Champaign. Laurel grew up in Ottawa, Illinois and attended Northern Illinois University. She married Kyle Bault on September 12, 1981.
She was employed by Elgin District U-46 as a parent liaison for Garfield Elementary School and as an AVID (Advanced via Individual Determination) coordinator at Tefft Middle School. Her passion was to fight for social justice and to support children and families. She will be remembered for her countless contributions to the Elgin community where she was involved as a Girl Scout leader, volunteer for American Little League, and organizer of the annual Elgin CROP Walk. She served on the Citizen's Advisory Council for Elgin District U-46 and was education chairman for the Elgin Area of League of Women Voters. Laurel received the "Marjorie Leonard Award for Community Service" from YMCA of Elgin in 2004. She ran for public office in 2006 and continued to support several campaigns throughout her lifetime. Just recently, she was on the board of Dupage United and Fox River Valley Initiative, supporting a low income, affordable housing project in Elgin (1212 Larkin Project). Laurel fervently fought for the rights of the underserved and overlooked in her local community.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God and was an active member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Elgin where she was instrumental as a founding board member and treasurer of "Into Kenya", a mission serving the Irechelo Village of Kenya. She was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan who loved her 'Boys in Blue', and could be found at 1:20 every summer afternoon cheering on her beloved Cubbies. Her lifelong joy was realized on a rainy day in Cleveland, November 2, 2016, when the Cubs finally clinched the World Series Championship.
Laurel was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Mae McKenzie, her twin sister Mary Elizabeth McKenzie. She is survived by her husband Kyle, her children Jason (Amanda Pinkston) Bault of Malta, IL and Erin (Silas) Haltom of Atlanta, GA, her sisters Catherine (David) Eichelkraut of Lake Winnebago, MO, Margaret Johnson of Aiken, SC, Ellen (Jack) Cress of DeKalb, Illinois, her sister in law Melissa (Marshall) Sayad, her nieces & nephews Blake (Jaime) Eichelkraut, Emily Eichelkraut, Sarah Clark (Johnson) and Scott Cress.
Visitation (per COVID guidelines) at Laird Funeral Home will be held on Saturday, June 27 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a virtual memorial service on Sunday, June 28, broadcasted from Cornerstone United Methodist Church, starting at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to:
Into Kenya Project
Online: www.intokenya.org
By check: made to Elgin Community Network "In Honor of Laurel Bault" on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 6520, Elgin, IL 60121
Fox River Valley Initiative
Online: http://dupageunited.org/donate
By check: written to DuPage Sponsors with the memo Laurel Bault Memorial. All funds would go to FRVI. Checks can be mailed to 41 N Park Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Published in Courier News on May 24, 2020.