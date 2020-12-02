Lenora R. Steffen, 95, of Elgin, passed away at 12:30 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks in Elgin, IL.
She was born July 28, 1925 in Elgin. She was one of eleven born to Theophile and Mabel Wewetzer Steffen.
She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin. A graveside service will be at 9:30 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Elgin. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks.
