Loren K. Bethke


1930 - 2019
Loren K. Bethke Obituary
Loren K. Bethke, 89, of Traverse City, MI, formerly of Dundee, IL, passed away September 13, 2019. Along with his wife, Helen, they operated Bethke Clothiers, Inc. in Dundee for many years. He is survived by two sons, Craig and Scott and their families. His wife Helen preceded him in death January 13, 2019. Please share your memories of Loren by visiting his online tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. Arrangements by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 305 Sixth Street, Traverse City, MI
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 22, 2019
