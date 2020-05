Lorraine Cecilia Martin Einwich, age 90, of Wasco, IL, passed away on May 22nd, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 1930 to proud parents, Margaret and Walter Martin.She is survived by her children, Jayne (Michael) Jordan, Peter Einwich, Julie Einwich and Vicki (Joe) Monks. Her grandchildren include Nicholas (Lauren) Sepeda, Peter and Alex Einwich, Jenny (Jarod) Kunkel, Jason (Debbie) Einwich, Danny (Emily) Sepeda, Jacob Jordan, Keegan and Kylie Monks. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Jamison, Johanna, Jackson Kunkel and Kaiden and Kole Sepeda. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter and Margaret Martin; husband, George; son, Paul Einwich; and sister, Joyce Sheriff.Private family services have been held. Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Chicago at act.alz.org/donate, or mailed in Lorraine's name to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, 630.365.6414. See her full life story by visiting the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or www.conleycare.com