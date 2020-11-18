1/1
Louis Edward Ermel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis E. Ermel, 88, of Metropolis, IL formerly of Elgin passed away at 5:58pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Massac Memorial Hospital.

Louis was retired from Leath Furniture as an account manager. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and member of the American Legion.

Surviving is his wife, Luisa Ermel of Metropolis; one son, Kevin (Loni) Ermel of Metropolis; one sister, Phyllis Ewert of Huntley, IL; four grandchildren, Rachel (Matthew) Orrick, Kristin (Steve) Carlton, Tim (Paula) Ermel, Zachary (Jenny) Ermel; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Alikzander, Kinzie, Tyler, Aubrey, Apollo, Devlyn, Elizabeth, Cadence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis F. Ermel and Vera H. Ermel; two sisters, Julie Mullen and Marilyn Thomason; three brothers, Fred Ermel, Paul Ermel, and Ron Ermel; one great-granddaughter, Emily Marie; and one infant sister.

Memorial visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

The family will host a memorial in Elgin, IL at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved