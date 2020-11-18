Louis E. Ermel, 88, of Metropolis, IL formerly of Elgin passed away at 5:58pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Louis was retired from Leath Furniture as an account manager. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and member of the American Legion.
Surviving is his wife, Luisa Ermel of Metropolis; one son, Kevin (Loni) Ermel of Metropolis; one sister, Phyllis Ewert of Huntley, IL; four grandchildren, Rachel (Matthew) Orrick, Kristin (Steve) Carlton, Tim (Paula) Ermel, Zachary (Jenny) Ermel; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Alikzander, Kinzie, Tyler, Aubrey, Apollo, Devlyn, Elizabeth, Cadence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis F. Ermel and Vera H. Ermel; two sisters, Julie Mullen and Marilyn Thomason; three brothers, Fred Ermel, Paul Ermel, and Ron Ermel; one great-granddaughter, Emily Marie; and one infant sister.
Memorial visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.
The family will host a memorial in Elgin, IL at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.