Louise M. Steffen
1922 - 2020
Louise M. Steffen, 98, of Elgin, passed away at 8:09 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks in Elgin, IL.

She was born April 30, 1922 in Elgin, IL. She was one of eleven children born to Theophile and Mabel Wewetzer Steffen.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin, where her funeral will be at 10:30 am on Monday, August 17, 2020. Ministers of the church will officiate. A visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Elgin. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks.

To view full obituary, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com


Published in Courier News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin
AUG
17
Funeral
10:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
