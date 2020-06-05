Lowell Henry Follman, 72, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Sunday May 31st, 2020.



Lowell was the youngest son of Henry and Theresa (Seyller) Follman born on August 13th, 1947 in Pingree Grove, IL.



He is survived by his son Henry Follman of Rockford; daughter Tamorah (Erik) Borman of Wisconsin Dells, son Rhettley (Michelle) Follman of Carpentersville and daughter Rachel (Bob) Donlea of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren Erin and Tyler Borman of Wisconsin Dells, Cydne and William Witmer of Wisconsin Dells, and Brooke and Annabelle Follman of Carpentersville.



In addition, he is survived by his sister Joyce Potter of South Elgin and Margaret McDonald of Carpentersville.



Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wayne Follman, Wilfred Follman, and Chuck Follman; sisters Lois Dosey and Katherine Waughon along with two sisters, Theresa and Carolyn, who died in infancy.



Services for Lowell will be held Saturday June 6th at Saint Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church at 43W301 Plank Rd. in Hampshire, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30am to 11:00am with a church service immediately following.





