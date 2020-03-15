Home

Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church
6051 Noble St.
Sobieski, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church
6051 Noble St.
Sobieski, WI
Lucille B. Caldwell

Lucille B. Caldwell Obituary
Lucille B. "Lu" Caldwell, 92, Eagle River, WI, reunited with her husband, David, in Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation will continue at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 6051 Noble St. Sobieski, WI, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, with Rev. Antonio de los Santos officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 15, 2020
