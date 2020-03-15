|
|
Lucille B. "Lu" Caldwell, 92, Eagle River, WI, reunited with her husband, David, in Heaven on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, WI, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation will continue at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 6051 Noble St. Sobieski, WI, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, with Rev. Antonio de los Santos officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 15, 2020