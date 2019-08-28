|
Lucille M. Monteith, 97, of Elgin passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born in Elgin on December 22, 1921 to Henry and Margaret Schramm. She is survived by her son, Paul; grandchildren, Eric and Kyle (Biranna); and a great grandchild, Kendra. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Aug. 28, 2019