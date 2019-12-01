Home

Manuel Barbosa


1947 - 2019
Manuel Barbosa Obituary
Manuel Barbosa, 72, of Elgin, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. He was born on October 28, 1947 in Tamuin, SLP, Mexico the son of Eliseo & Concepcion Barbosa. Manuel is survived by his wife, Linda Barbosa, and children Maria Elena, Vincent, and Cristina and his grandchildren; Adrian, Jonathan, Alysia, Anthony, Gabriella, Simone, Axel, and Stella. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Concepcion Barbosa and his sister Carmen.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Concepcion Barbosa and his sister Carmen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 270 Division St., Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Dec. 1, 2019
