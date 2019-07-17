Marcella Baumgartner, 90, of Elgin passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1928 to Joseph and Anna (Boxleitner) Reiser in Burlington, IL, the youngest of 9 children. She graduated from Hampshire high school in 1945. She married Edwin Baumgartner on April 16, 1970 in Huntley, IL. They had a blended family of 8 children. Marcella had 3 children: Joe (Daun) Sandman, Mary Kay (Roger) Stephens, Judy (David) Conro; 5 step-children, Carol Moneyhun, Jim (Liz) Baumgartner, Curt (Patty) Baumgartner, Dean (Dorothy) Baumgartner, David (Ramona) Baumgartner; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She worked at McDonalds on Larkin Avenue in Elgin and became the first woman manager at that location. She enjoyed tending bar for many years at the Wayside Inn in Elgin, and after retiring to Montello, WI in 1983 at the American Legion Club, where she made many wonderful friends. They returned to Elgin in January 2011. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, on August 10, 2018; her son, Joe in 1993; a grandson, Craig Stephens in 1996; 6 brothers, Ed, Bill, Bernard, Alfred, Ralph, Wilbur; and 2 sisters, Anna Grollemond and Doris Fox Willison. In recent years Marcella enjoyed Bingo and a good game of pinochle. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Marcella's caregiver, Tonya. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30AM at Laird Funeral Home with luncheon to follow. Burial will be private at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery, Hampshire, IL. Visitation will be from 10:30AM until the time of service. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on July 17, 2019