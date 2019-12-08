|
|
Marcia L. Lamz, 81, of Elgin, IL, passed away on December 6, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1938 in Elgin, the daughter of Harry and Ruby Honert. She graduated from Aurora School of Nursing, and worked, as a Registered Nurse in the area for 30+ years prior to retirement. It was always her dream to be an RN and she made it come true.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband: Ronald C. Lamz, whom she married in January of 1965; two children: Douglas (Michell) Lamz and Deborah (Derek) Esterline; six grandchildren: Sarah, Kaye, Hannah, Grace, Nathaniel and Noah; along with many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother: Gordon Honert.
A private memorial service was held at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Kane County. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Dec. 8, 2019