Marcie M. Gough, age 81, of McHenry, passed away Thursday evening, March 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marcie was born in Dorchester, Iowa on Feb. 19, 1938 to Forrest and Leona (Weiss) Sadler. On June 9, 1956, she was united in marriage with Gary A. Gough in Nashua, Iowa at The Little Brown Church in the Vale. Marcie was a resident of McHenry for the past 60 years. For several years, Marcie was a bus driver for McHenry School District 15 and 156, and also worked in Food Service with District 156. Marcie's lifelong passion was in sewing and garment construction. She was well known throughout the area for her sewing expertise and talents in fittings, alterations, creating as well as re-fashioning ready-to-wear, especially bridal gowns and wedding apparel. When not at school or in her sewing studio, she enjoyed fishing, boating, and gardening. Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Gary; four children, Terry (the late Loretta) Gough, Pamela Gough, Debbie (Tracy) Helsper, and Dan Gough; five grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Maddie, Ethan, and Alex; and a sister, Kathryn Sue (Larry) Lippencott. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter in infancy, Carol Ann; and a brother, Richard. Friends may visit with her family from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. For those wishing to send a tribute in Marcie's honor, her family has suggested condolence messages and/or gifts be made by visiting Marcie's Tribute Wall at www.justenfh.com. For further information or questions, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400. Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 17, 2019