Marian Elizabeth Jorgensen (03-03-1933 to 10-07-2019) Marian Jorgensen, 86, of Elgin, passed away on October 07, 2019. She was born in Rocky, Oklahoma on March 3, 1933 to James and Chloe Bailey. She grew up in Colorado before moving to Illinois and worked as a bank secretary at the Roselle State bank for 25 years. She is survived by her sons Edward Jorgensen, Chris (Yvonne) Jorgensen, Daughters Kathy Bjorn and Penny (Henry) Rubalcaba, Grandchildren Adam (Erin) Nixon, Andrea (Jarrett) Salat, David Jorgensen, Jim Jorgensen, Evin Jorgensen, Delfina Jorgensen, Eric Stuehler and Heidi Stuehler, 4 great grandchildren, a sister Georgia (Knud) Krogh and a brother Ray (Sharon) Bailey Preceded in death by her parents and her son James Jorgensen and her sisters Anna Cook and Oleta Reeves. Private services will be held on Thursday October 10th at the Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. For information 817-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 9, 2019