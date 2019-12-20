Home

Marie M. Herschlag Obituary
Marie M Herschlag, 87, of Elgin, passed away on December 17, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1932 in Wayne Township, IL the daughter of Henry and Dorthea (Gehringer) Finzel.

She was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Elgin

Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Russ) Crichton; 3 grandchildren: Heather (Josh) Brown, Lindsey (Steve) Knapp and Kristin (Patrick) Milnamow; 6 great grandchildren: Aiden, Austin, Avery, Haylie Dylan and Myles; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Donald Herschlag in 2017; and siblings: Margaret Hemmer, Cora Hermann, Amelia Robbins and George Finzel.

Funeral mass will be Held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12:00noon, at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be Friday, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, and on Saturday, at the church, from 11:00am until the mass. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Dec. 20, 2019
