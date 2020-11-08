Martin Ernest Benjamin, 84, of South Elgin passed away Oct. 30 after a brief hospital stay. Marty is survived by his three sons Michael (Marcia) of Kings Mountain NC, Mark (Kimberly) of Moon Township PA, and Matthew (Paula) of Belvidere IL. He is also survived by his sister Judith Genoff of Golden CO. Also mourning his loss are five grandchildren: Glenn (Bethany) Benjamin, Valerie (Anthony Harrison) Benjamin, Kimberly (Nick) Harris, Brooke Benjamin, and Riley Benjamin; three great-grandchildren: Jonathan Harris, Everett Benjamin, and Ethan Benjamin; and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Sylvia Benjamin, and wife of 54 years, Judy; all of South Elgin. Born Oct. 27, 1936, Marty had several jobs including mail carrier and stock car racer before settling into a long career of product engineering, primarily in the automotive field. Chicago Rawhide (CR Industries), Precision Seals, and Nilan were some of his workplaces. After his career, Marty enjoyed watching sports, World War II documentaries, and being "Papa" to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He maintained an extensive family tree diagram in a CAD program. There will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a family and friends reunion at a later date. Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL handled the arrangements and cremation. Information: 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com