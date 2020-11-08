1/1
Martin E. Benjamin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Ernest Benjamin, 84, of South Elgin passed away Oct. 30 after a brief hospital stay. Marty is survived by his three sons Michael (Marcia) of Kings Mountain NC, Mark (Kimberly) of Moon Township PA, and Matthew (Paula) of Belvidere IL. He is also survived by his sister Judith Genoff of Golden CO. Also mourning his loss are five grandchildren: Glenn (Bethany) Benjamin, Valerie (Anthony Harrison) Benjamin, Kimberly (Nick) Harris, Brooke Benjamin, and Riley Benjamin; three great-grandchildren: Jonathan Harris, Everett Benjamin, and Ethan Benjamin; and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Sylvia Benjamin, and wife of 54 years, Judy; all of South Elgin. Born Oct. 27, 1936, Marty had several jobs including mail carrier and stock car racer before settling into a long career of product engineering, primarily in the automotive field. Chicago Rawhide (CR Industries), Precision Seals, and Nilan were some of his workplaces. After his career, Marty enjoyed watching sports, World War II documentaries, and being "Papa" to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He maintained an extensive family tree diagram in a CAD program. There will be no visitation or funeral. There will be a family and friends reunion at a later date. Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL handled the arrangements and cremation. Information: 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Marty will be greatly missed. My love and prayers for the family.
Rebecca Bolton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved