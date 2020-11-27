Mary Ann "Reene" Graser, age 68, of Boscobel, WI passed away on Tuesday afternoon November 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born February 23, 1952 in Elgin, Il the daughter of Anton and Elizabeth (Griffiths) Stermitz. Mary Ann married the love of her life, David Graser on April 2, 1981 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, IL.
Mary was employed at the Elgin Mental Health Center for several years as a supervisor. In 1990, she retired, and her and David moved to Boscobel. Having extra hours in her day, Mary got involved in doing many crafts, redoing old furniture, gardening, listening to country music and going to concerts. She adored her grandchildren and loved to be their biggest fan. Mary loved to support area charities and organization such as the American Veterans Association, Grant County Cancer Coalition, and the American Diabetes Association
.
Mary is survived by her five children; Toni (Rick) Cabrera of Boscobel, Carolyn (Kirk) Johnson of Crystal Lake, IL, Stephanie (Chad) Wieland of Fennimore, Brian (Amanda Stenner) Graser of Woodman, and Brandon (Sara) Graser of Jonesville, SC, nine grandchildren; Brittani, Brandii and Gage Cabrera, Logan, Connor, and Molly Johnson, Trevor (Mallory Bahl) and Austin Wieland, and Addy Krause, and a great grandson Mason Dempsey, brother Tony (Mary Kay) Stermitz of Elgin, IL, nephew Scot (Jennifer) Stermitz, niece Stacie (Jeff) Keegan along with her beloved cat Annie and many life long friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her Parents, husband David on April 4, 2011, and her grandson Nicholas Valentine Groner Cabrera.
Funeral services were held at 12:00 noon on Monday November 23, 2020 at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore and burial was in the Bethel Cemetery in Hickory Grove Township Grant County, WI. Visitation was held Monday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to Thank St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful and amazing care they provided to Mary and her family during this very difficult time. They truly are Angels amongst us. A special "Thank You" to Mom's personal caregivers Kelsey Ward and Renee Wood.