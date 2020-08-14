Mary L. Collins, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on August 6, 2020. She was born September 20, 1967, to Michael and Margot Collins, in Elgin, Illinois.Mary was a resident of Richmond, Indiana. She was a graduate of Elgin High School. Mary had an under graduate degree at Northern Illinois University and obtained her Master's Degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio and Earlham School of Religion. She was an Adjunct Professor at Ivy Tech College.She leaves to cherish her memory, her father and stepmother: Michael Collins and Jennifer; one sister and her husband and their children: Nancy and James, James III, Kerry and Kelly; two brothers: Edward and Kevin; aunt: Sue; and uncle John.She is preceded in death by her mother, Margot Collins (April 20, 2020).There will be no public services. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at