|
|
Mary Kathryn Monteith was born October 30, 1949. She passed away July 7, 2019. Mary was born in Elgin IL and graduated from Elgin High School. She then went on to graduate from Wesley Memorial School of Nursing, Loyola University (magna cum laude) and the University of California SanFrancisco. She was employed as a Nurse Practitioner. Mary was a vibrant, intelligent, kind and generous person. She enjoyed reading, gardening, music and art. She is survived by her sister Ann and her nephew Daniel (Elizabeth) both of Evanston. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on July 14, 2019