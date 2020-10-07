Mary Louise (Ahrens) Roellig, age 73, of Little Rock, AR passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely. The Rev. Scott Salo will officiate. Burial will be in the West Ely Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Mary's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of the service at the church.
Mary was born on August 3, 1947, in Elgin, IL the daughter of Carl and Amelia (Awe) Ahrens .
She was united in marriage to Eric Roellig on February 13, 1999, in Roselle, IL at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband, Eric Roellig; brothers, Robert Ahrens (Martha) and Richard Ahrens; mother-in-law, JoAnne Roellig; sisters-in-law, Karen Drebes (Matt) and Mary Minter (Patrick); nieces and nephews, Kathy, Robert, Cindy, Carl, Ryan, Kyla, Kaleb, and Christianna and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Russell Roellig.
Mary graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, IL in 1965 and went on to further her education at Ellis Business College, graduating with a business degree in 1967.
Professionally Mary worked in business sales in the metal rolling mill industry.
Mary was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation for several years while residing in Elgin, IL. Mary also served as a youth leader at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Elgin. During her time in leadership she grew the largest youth group membership the church has had to date. Later while attending church at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roselle, IL. She always cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Mary was a Lutheran by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Mary's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com