1/1
Mary Louise (Ahrens) Roellig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise (Ahrens) Roellig, age 73, of Little Rock, AR passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely. The Rev. Scott Salo will officiate. Burial will be in the West Ely Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation celebrating Mary's life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of the service at the church.

Mary was born on August 3, 1947, in Elgin, IL the daughter of Carl and Amelia (Awe) Ahrens .

She was united in marriage to Eric Roellig on February 13, 1999, in Roselle, IL at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Roellig; brothers, Robert Ahrens (Martha) and Richard Ahrens; mother-in-law, JoAnne Roellig; sisters-in-law, Karen Drebes (Matt) and Mary Minter (Patrick); nieces and nephews, Kathy, Robert, Cindy, Carl, Ryan, Kyla, Kaleb, and Christianna and numerous great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Russell Roellig.

Mary graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, IL in 1965 and went on to further her education at Ellis Business College, graduating with a business degree in 1967.

Professionally Mary worked in business sales in the metal rolling mill industry.

Mary was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Foundation for several years while residing in Elgin, IL. Mary also served as a youth leader at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Elgin. During her time in leadership she grew the largest youth group membership the church has had to date. Later while attending church at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roselle, IL. She always cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Mary was a Lutheran by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.

Online condolences may be made to the family on Mary's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved