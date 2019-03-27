Mary Sue Kirmse, 57, of Elgin, died March 23, 2019 at home, after a two years battle with Brain Cancer. She was born on July 3, 1961 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Philip and Mary Ann (Hilton) Kirmse. She graduated from St. Edward Catholic High School in 1979 and Elgin Community College in 1981. She worked in the banking industry for most of her career, most recently at the KCT Credit Union in Elgin. She was a life member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of ElginSurvivors include her siblings: Linda (Michael) Stark, P. Robert Kirmse, Brian (Bonnie) Kirmse and Barbara (Roger) Williams; four nephews: Daniel and David Kirmse, Jared and Joseph Hansen; along with many family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents.Funeral mass will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilberts, IL. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8:00 pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, and on Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until the mass. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may made to the St. Edward High School Foundation or Anderson Animal Shelter in South Egin. For information or condolences, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in the Elgin Courier News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary