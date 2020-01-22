|
|
Mrs. Maureen Jean "Peggy" O'Neill Ebert Bodmer, 86, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Savannah GA, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Mrs. Bodmer was born in Chicago, IL to the late Thomas and Oris Fern Tubbs O'Neill on April 11, 1933. She became a nurse in 1974, working both in the ER and as a paramedic. She became a nursing supervisor at many different Northern Illinois hospitals. Upon moving to Boulder Junction WI she worked as a hospice nurse for 10 years. Following her time as a hospice nurse she was an infusion center nurse at Marshfield clinic cancer center. In 2006 she retired and she and her husband moved to Pembroke GA. She couldn't stay away from the nursing that she loved and went back to work at Camelia Health and rehab center of Claxton. She was an avid gardener and loved cooking and baking.
Peggy was as incredibly selfless and caring person, frequently caring for members of her community. Before becoming a nurse she raised 6 children and fostered many others. She was an active church member at First Congregational church in Carpentersville and acted as church secretary. Her passion as a Girl Scout leader has been passed down 2 generations. Along with other community members she was instrumental in adding paramedic services and the very first ambulance to the Village of Carpentersville. Upon her second marriage she became a step mother to 6 children that she loved as dearly as her own. She never held anything back that was in her power to give and was a great example to her family of how to love unconditionally.
In addition to her parents and her brother Tom O'Neill, she is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, William Edward Bodmer; two children, Mary Hutson and William Bodmer, Jr.; granddaughter, Rachel Robertson; her former spouse and father of her children, Leslie Ebert.
Survivors include ten children, Sheila Schuring (Ken) of Dundee, IL, Paula Held (Bill) of Glennville, Bob Ebert (Debbie) of Rockford, IL, Tammy Bacon (Skip) of Louisiana, Sharon Dillon (Tim) of Sugar Grove, IL, Sue Ebert (Mel) of Valrico, FL, Wendy Abermoske (Bill) of Ingleside, IL, Tom Ebert of Pembroke, Lisa Partipilo of Milwaukee, WI, Heather Breezer (Nick) of Woodruff, WI and daughter-in-law, Kristy Bodmer of Kenosha, WI; 25 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two special nieces, Maureen and Deanna O'Neill of Maryville, MO and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Services to be held Saturday, January 25 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Dundee, IL at 11 am. Visitation 10-11, Lunch following service. Burial at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, IL.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Jan. 22, 2020