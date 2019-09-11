Home

Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Merrill R. Lauderdale


1927 - 2019
Merrill R. Lauderdale, 91, of Elgin passed away at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1927 in Elgin the son of Joyce & Lucille Bartlett Lauderdale. He had been a resident of Elgin all of his life. Merrill was a graduate of Elgin High School, and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Blackberry Masonic Lodge, and the Elgin Elks Lodge # 737. He owned and operated Mielke-Lauderdale Electric for many years prior to his retirement. He is survived by his children: Steven (Debra) Lauderdale of Elgin, William (Roxanna) Lauderdale of Elgin. Roger (Mary) Lauderdale of Austin, TX and Lorelei (Billy) Harrell; grandchildren: Eric, Adam (Gisela), Beau (Dawn), Kyle (Elise), Sara, David, Shane, and Blane; great grandchildren: Carter, Cole, Lola, Ivy Erica, and Faith; and a sister Barb. He was preceded in death by her parents, his loving wife of 62 years Ellen L. Mielke Lauderdale and a sister Lois. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private at River Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 11, 2019
