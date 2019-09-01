|
Michael P. Naylor, of Big Flats Wisconsin, passed away on the morning of August 20, 2019 at the age of 56. Mike was born to Philip and Marilyn (Kruse) Naylor in Neubruecke, Germany in 1962. He worked as a mechanic for many years. In his spare time Mike loved to fix things. You name it he could fix it. He often worked on cars, boats, tractors and more. He also enjoyed cooking, playing pool with friends, listening to live music, and bargain hunting. He was a very beloved grandfather to five grandchildren and an amazing father. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Philip, and his mother, Marilyn. He is survived by his 4 sisters Roianne Holt, Kathy Schreiber, Wendy Yilk and Karla DeBruyne, his 2 children Jennifer Naylor and Joshua Naylor, 5 grandchildren, Samuel, Ali, Faith, Alexzandria, and Lily, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held from 1pm to 6pm on September 7th 2019 at Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve 35W003 rt. 31 South Elgin, IL 60177. In lieu of flowers please bring a recipe to share.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 1, 2019