Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Naylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Naylor Obituary
Michael P. Naylor, of Big Flats Wisconsin, passed away on the morning of August 20, 2019 at the age of 56. Mike was born to Philip and Marilyn (Kruse) Naylor in Neubruecke, Germany in 1962. He worked as a mechanic for many years. In his spare time Mike loved to fix things. You name it he could fix it. He often worked on cars, boats, tractors and more. He also enjoyed cooking, playing pool with friends, listening to live music, and bargain hunting. He was a very beloved grandfather to five grandchildren and an amazing father. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Philip, and his mother, Marilyn. He is survived by his 4 sisters Roianne Holt, Kathy Schreiber, Wendy Yilk and Karla DeBruyne, his 2 children Jennifer Naylor and Joshua Naylor, 5 grandchildren, Samuel, Ali, Faith, Alexzandria, and Lily, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held from 1pm to 6pm on September 7th 2019 at Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve 35W003 rt. 31 South Elgin, IL 60177. In lieu of flowers please bring a recipe to share.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.