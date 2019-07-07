Mickey F. Pollock, 88, of Elgin Illinois died on June 29, 2019. She was born February 6, 1931 in Dixon Illinois, where she grew up and graduated from high school in 1949. Mickey attended Illinois Wesleyan University and Purdue University, where she met her husband of 65 years, Russell Pollock, in 1952. They were married on May 30, 1953. Their son William was born in 1954. While Russell served in the army from 1954 to 1956, she lived in Colorado Springs, CO and Captieux, France. Mickey moved from Chicago Heights IL to Elgin, IL in 1966 when Russell was hired to run the Elgin Walgreen Agency. While Mickey primarily focused on raising their three children-Bill, Bonnie and Tim-she also worked part time at Illinois Park Elementary School as a clerical aid. The pharmacy later became Elgin West Pharmacy, which Mickey and Russell bought in 1982 and ran until their retirement in 1998. Mickey was the business manager, handling the store's finances and human resources. Mickey was a loving mother and wife who learned how to play golf in middle age when her children started playing, making the game a family affair, and she continued to golf well into her seventies. She was also an animal lover who cared for her dogs, adopted multiple stray cats in need of homes, and kept the local wildlife (ducks, geese, squirrels, birds, and the occasional raccoon, skunk and opossum) well fed. Mickey was also an active member of First Baptist Church in Elgin, and she and Russ were fixtures at the church, greeting congregants every Sunday. Mickey is survived by her daughter Bonnie Jensen (husband Craig Jensen) of Elgin, son Tim Pollock (wife Sarah Pollock) of Knoxville, TN, grandson Garrett Pollock of Denver, CO, and brother Larry Canfield (wife Donna Canfield) of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russ Pollock, father Fred Jewett, her mother and stepfather Isabelle and Larry Canfield, sister Georgia Maxon, and son William Pollock. Funeral services will be held on July 10th at Laird's Funeral Home, 310 S. State Street, Elgin, IL 60123. There will be a viewing from 10:00am to noon, and the funeral service will begin directly thereafter. Burial will be private in Prairie Repose Cemetery, Amboy, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mickey's name to the Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin, IL. For information call 847-742-8800 or visit www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Elgin Courier News on July 7, 2019