|
|
Milton Perlman
The Perlman family is sad to announce the passing of Milton Perlman. Milt passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, in Florida at the age of 93. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Dorothy, for nearly 70 years. Together, they raised three children, David, Sheila, and Corey. Above all of his other accolades, Milt was a great family man, always generous, supportive, and loving. He was a friend to all who knew him. Milt was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 1926, and became an Elgin resident in 1947. He was a talented singer and performed in several community plays. He was respectful to his Jewish heritage and sang in the synagogue choir for over 20 years. He was a member of the Elgin Rotary Club for over 40 years, and he was a board member of former Valley Bank and Trust. Milt served in the US Army Air Force during World War II. He was educated at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the Elgin Watchmakers College and the Gemological Institute of America. Milt was best known in the Elgin area as the owner of Perlman Fine Jewelry stores in Elgin, West Dundee, St. Charles, and Geneva, from 1960 to 2012. He was a talented hand engraver and jewelry designer. In business he was creative, hardworking, honest, and admired by his peers, employees and customers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Anna; his brother Ray; and his sister Dorothy "Honey". Milt was especially heartbroken by the passing of his beloved daughter Sheila in 2001. Milt is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children David (Sandi); and Corey; and grandchildren: Marc, Andrew, Lane, Alex and Aaron. Milton's burial will be out of state, but a family visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. 847-741-8800. www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Aug. 2, 2019