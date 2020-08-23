We are deeply saddened to announce that another beloved member of America's Greatest Generation, Dr. Myron Eugene "Gene" Elliott, passed away on August 16, 2020, age 96.



Gene Elliott was born November 22, 1923 in Indiana to Maurice and Alma (McCarver) Elliott. Maurice was a carpenter and Alma a teacher, so Gene began to financially help his family during the Great Depression as a paper boy. He is remembered for his persistence as a young boy for signing up new customers when very few people had money to spare, along with selling fireworks and homemade root beer. This afforded him the opportunity to attend YMCA Camp Edwards in Wisconsin, of which he became a life-long supporter and benefactor. Gene's engineering interests led to a knack for fixing things, and when it couldn't be fixed, jury-rigging solutions. His fascination with early computers and electronics led many to arrive at his door with broken appliances and old tube TVs. Even as a child, when a neighbor's dog would pee on the screen door, Gene connected his 1930s-era Jewell radio kit to the metallic screen door. The outmatched dog immediately ceded the territory to Gene's ingenuity. Gene worked through high school bagging groceries, and after graduating from Elgin High School in 1941, he bought an old Ford Model T. With money, a car, youth, and no plans to go to college, Gene thought he was on top of the world. His mother thought differently. Under Alma's ruse of needing a ride to visit relatives in Alabama, Gene drove his mother to Alabama to visit his Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Bill who convinced Gene to enroll at Howard College in the chemical engineering degree program. Meanwhile, back in Elgin was a girl named Helen Dooley, a casual acquaintance of Gene's from elementary through high school. While Gene was at college in Alabama, she enrolled at Northwestern University in Illinois, but unbeknownst to them, they were to soon fuse their fates. In 1942, Gene transferred to Northwestern and enrolled in its premed degree program. Eventually, someone asked Helen if she had seen Gene Elliott! It was all Helen needed. She invited Gene to a Sadie Hawkins dance. They danced. They dated. They married in 1945. Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. In 1946, he left the Navy but joined the U.S. Naval Reserve, served as an Ensign, and was honorably discharged in 1948. Gene also served as an U.S. Air Force Reserve flight surgeon during the 1950s.



While in the U.S. Naval Reserve, Gene attended University of Illinois-Chicago Medical School on the GI Bill and earned an MD degree in 1948, completing a Cook County Hospital internship in 1950. Gene and Helen brought their son, Chuck, into the world in 1948. Earning only $7 a month as a medical intern, the young family moved into a rent-free apartment behind a Chicago factory, where he served as the factory doctor, helping sick and injured people at all hours of the day and night. In 1950 their identical-twin girls were born, Sue and Pat. John was adopted as an infant in 1959, and Becky was born in 1961. Gene joined Dr. John C. Schmidtke's Elgin practice in 1950. Later, Gene opened his own family practice next to Juby's Pharmacy on Walnut and State streets in Elgin. In 1958, just after building their Highland Avenue home, perfect for raising five active kids, the health insurance industry had begun to change, and board certification in a specialty became a necessity. So Gene rented an apartment in Chicago and continued his professional growth through a Rush-Presbyterian Hospital Surgical Residency. He attended from 1965 to 1969, specializing in vascular surgery and becoming a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In 1970, Gene and Dr. Edgar A. Feldman created the General and Vascular Surgery Group in Elgin and were joined a few years later by Dr. Raul L. Aron.



Along the way, the 1960s saw teenage pool parties, stripping and painting the cement pool with elaborate symbols of the time on the bottom of the pool, a pool which became the neighborhood public pool open to all friends. The construction-from-scratch of a Model T Ford in the basement with his son, Chuck, and Gene's endless hobbies tinkering with old TV tubes, ham radios, tractors, anything electronic, and buying a home computer at the dawn of the Personal Computer Age, were beloved hobbies during Gene's free time. Gene and Helen's lives did not escape enormous tragedy. In 1968, they were devastated by the sudden loss of their son, Chuck, at age 19 in a small-plane accident. Chuck was a sophomore at Northwestern University and planned to follow his father's path into medicine. For the remainder of Gene's almost-centenarian life, Chuck's death was such a crushing loss, that he could never talk about Chuck without tears. Gene retired from medical practice in 1985, enabling Gene and Helen to enjoy a long life of retirement. For many years, they divided time between Elgin and Longboat Key, Florida. In the 1950s, they and their children began creating the first of thousands of wonderful memories of Florida vacations, a tradition which continued into the 21st Century with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, eagerly visiting Grandpa and Grandma. Gene and his childhood friend, bridge partner, and sweetheart, Helen, enjoyed 63 years of wedded life until she passed in 2007.



Gene was among those millions of mid-Twentieth Century Americans who truly made America great, a generation whose character was forged in the terrible times of the Great Depression and World War II. His was an inquisitive and exceptionally brilliant mind, incongruously a clinician with an all-encompassing heart, a generous and loving soul, a devoted husband and father, and a humble man of gigantic character who left as a legacy an inspirational, model life to all that were privileged to know him. He leaves behind what he often said would be his greatest legacy: assisting all six grandchildren in their pursuit of higher education. In the final hours of his declining health, Gene's three daughters were bedside with him in his home. He passed peacefully while his daughters shared coffee and reminisced among old memories. These sounds of his three adult daughters quietly talking, laughing, and enjoying life were the final sounds Gene heard as he journeyed from this life to meet Helen, Chuck, and other loved ones he so deeply missed for far too long.



Gene was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Alma, his siblings Gerald and Virginia, his wife Helen Ellen (Dooley) Elliott, and their son, Charles David Elliott. Gene's passing leaves an empty place in the hearts of all who knew him, most intensely his children Susan Elizabeth (Scott) Stayart, Patricia Ann Chidley, Rebecca Lynn (Mark) Metea, and John Peter Elliott. Surviving grandchildren include Kevin (Ali) Stayart, Kelsey (Nicholas) Shroeger, Kirsten (Dean) Gavoni, Charles (Catherine) Chidley, Rachel Renee Metea, and Zachary Elliott Metea. Finally, Gene also leaves behind six great-grandchildren: Emiliana Marie Gavoni, Jade Mara Gavoni, Ellie Rose Chidley, Clayton Charles Chidley, Eve Lorraine Shroeger, and Grace Elliott Shroeger. Funeral arrangements are pending, but the family hopes to have a memorial service in Elgin, Illinois sometime next year after the current Covid-19 pandemic safely subsides.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store