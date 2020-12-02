My thoughts and prayers are with Arne, Becky and Tim. I’m so sorry to hear the news Nancy passed away. We know as believers she’s in heaven . I remember Nancy with a smile and laugh. We met at Covenant Church in Elgin and raised our children there. Many church retreats, camping trips, covenant women events . Nancy was always smiling and laughing. Recently I would see her at different classes at visiting angels and catch up on what our kids were doing. I will miss her ! She was a wonderful Christian woman.

Kim Herrera

Friend