Nancy Campbell (Meaker)



Born: September 27, 1942 in Elgin, IL.



Died: Monday September 7, 2020 in Palatine, IL after long battle with bladder cancer.



Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Campbell, brother Douglas Meaker, sister Cynthia Petersen.



Survived by daughter Chris (Henry) Kocol, sister Susan McKay, sister Pamela Meaker, brother Guy (Yadwiga) Meaker, sister-in-law Paula Meaker, brother-in-law Gary Petersen, several nieces and nephews.



She loved flowers and taking care of her garden.



Private memorial will be on Sunday 9/20. Funeral services taken care of by Cremation Professionals, part of Justen Funeral Home; Wonder Lake, IL.



PH# 815-759-1200.





