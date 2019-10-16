|
|
Norma J. (Burkhart) Dowdle, 90, passed away on October 9, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin, IL. She was born in Riley Township, IL the daughter of Walter and Cora (Jurs) Burkhart. She married Daniel on February 9, 1952, in Elgin, IL. Mrs. Dowdle is survived by a daughter, Roxanne (John) Alesi of Huntley; a son, Randal Dowdle of W. Dundee; a granddaughter, Ashley (Hedman) Jenovai of Phoenix, AZ; a great-granddaughter, Paityn; and twin great-grandsons, Cole and Troy of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, and a sister. Arrangements will be private. Internment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock. Arrangements were provided by Illinois Cremation Society.
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Oct. 16, 2019