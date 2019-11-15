Home

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Norma Jean Jarka


1939 - 2019
Norma Jean Jarka Obituary
Norma Jean Jarka, 80 of Elgin, passed away on November 12, 2019 in her home surrounded by family.She was Born August 18, 1939 in Elgin to Robert and Florence Renwick. She was an avid Crocheter, bowler, and Cubs fan. She is survived by 3 daughters Jerri Jean (Steve) Roth, Julie (David) Richardson, Jeanette (Don) Busse, 2 sons Jeffrey (Barbara) Jarka, Jay (Toni) Jarka, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, one sister Sharon Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, and a grandson Benny Murphy. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday November 17, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Elgin Courier News on Nov. 15, 2019
